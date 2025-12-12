Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov greets Putin at Ashgabat airport

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov personally greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the presidential terminal of Ashgabat International Airport.

"It’s so early in the morning! And you are not sleeping," said Putin, who arrived at approximately 4 a.m. Ashgabat time.

"I do not sleep when such guests arrive," Berdymukhamedov replied. "I would like to thank you, personally and on behalf of the president, for accepting our invitation to take part in the events [marking the 30th anniversary of proclaiming Turkmenistan’s neutrality]."

After that, Putin and Berdymukhamedov posed for a photo and headed to a conference room for a bilateral meeting.