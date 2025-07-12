Mediators wait for Israel to present new roadmap for troops withdrawal from Gaza — TV

DOHA, July 12. /TASS/. The Qatari and Egyptian mediators are waiting for Israel to amend its plan for troops withdrawal from the Gaza Strip that was presented during the consultations in Doha, the Al Arabiya television channel reported.

"The mediators are waiting for Israel to amend the roadmaps for troops withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," an unnamed source told the television channel. According to the source, the amended plan is expected to be presented on Saturday or Sunday.

The AFP agency reported earlier, citing Palestinian sources, that the major stumbling block at the consultations in Doha is Israel’s intention to preserve its military presence in the Palestinian enclave. According to one of the sources, the Israeli delegation on Friday presented a roadmap for the withdrawal of its forces from Gaza. The Palestinian side however said that this is "only a plan for the redeployment and regrouping of the Israeli army" as Israel wants to preserve the presence of its troops in more than 40% of the enclave’s territory.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on July 8 that mediators at consultations in Doha on settling the Gaza conflict continue working to bring the positions of the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel closer together, with the negotiation process still fluid. He noted that it will take time to reach a ceasefire agreement.