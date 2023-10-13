Russia and Saudi Arabia discuss launching Yandex services — Novak

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia discussed the issue of launching Yandex services in Saudi Arabia within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with RT Arabic.

"Within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, we discussed, among other things, the possibilities of developing the Yandex search system - for example, if we talk about high information technologies, calling a taxi," he said.

Smart systems that are actively used in Russia can be also distributed in Saudi Arabia, he added.