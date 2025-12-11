UN resolution on kidnapped children just more anti-Russia lies — MFA

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged responsible countries not to believe Kiev’s claims regarding Russia kidnapping children.

Zakharova said that the UN General Assembly resolution on the "Return of Ukrainian Children" initiative, adopted on December 3, was a continuation of years of propaganda about Russia kidnapping children in Ukraine, claims she reiterated were totally false.

"Those who voted for it are effectively covering up the Kiev regime's crimes against children. Unfortunately, some weren’t brave enough to vote against this nonsense, even though many are well aware of the outlandish nature of the anti-Russian accusations," she said during a briefing. "Our country has always been committed to protecting the rights and interests of children. We call on sensible states not to fall for these Bucha-like lies," she added.

Earlier, during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, 91 delegations voted in favor of the document proposed by Ukraine, Canada, and European countries titled "Return of Ukrainian Children," while 57 countries abstained. Russia and 11 other countries, including Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Belarus, Sudan, Nicaragua, and Mali, opposed the resolution, while over 30 countries did not participate in the vote. The UN has 193 member states, and according to General Assembly rules, a majority of members is sufficient to adopt a resolution.