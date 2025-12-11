Russia to pursue goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions for conflict's end — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow will pursue its goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions for the end of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by our President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, not a temporary respite, but a sustainable peace. And we will move along this path, regardless of what deadlines anyone sets," he said during an embassy roundtable on Ukraine’s settlement.

"For us, the most important thing is the essence, and the essence concerns the security of the Russian Federation and the safety of Russian people, whom the Kiev regime has declared terrorists and deprived of all rights. This is our goal," Lavrov stressed.