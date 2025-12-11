Import-substituting Ansat helicopter completes 10 certification flights

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The import-substituting Ansat helicopter has completed 10 certification test flights, Russia’s state-run Rostec corporation reported on Telegram.

"As of December 1, ten certification test flights of the import-substituting Ansat-M helicopter were carried out, and bench certification tests under nine programs were completed," the corporation quoted Chief Designer of the Kazan Helicopter Plant Alexey Garipov as saying.

According to Rostec, the helicopter, equipped with Russian-made VK-650V turboshaft engine, first took to the air on September 2, 2025, and the testing had been ongoing since then.

In addition to the new engines, the helicopter received an upgraded fuselage and advanced onboard systems.