Ukraine submits response to US peace plan — reporter

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. Kiev has sent the Washington administration its response to US President Donald Trump’s draft plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing his sources.

"Ukraine gave the Trump administration on Wednesday its response for the latest draft of the US peace plan, Ukrainian and US officials told me," Ravid wrote on X.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, reports that the Kiev authorities have sent Washington a revised version of the US peace plan. It also notes that European countries are working on three documents: the first outlining a common vision for ending the conflict, the second addressing security guarantees for Kiev, and the third focusing on issues related to Ukraine’s reconstruction.