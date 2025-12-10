Russia’s New START proposals can stop destructive process in field of security — official

HANOI, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s proposals on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) can stop the process that is leading to the destruction of the current security system, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We have less than 100 days left before New START expires. Our proposals, put forward by the president, remain on the table, and we are waiting for a response," he told reporters.

"I think these proposals could make it possible to stop the current destructive process," Shoigu pointed out.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals aimed at creating a system of equal and indivisible security are particularly important now that "the world’s security architecture is not just gradually degrading but collapsing." In this regard, he pointed to the United States’ withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"The security of one party should not be ensured at the expense of the security of another, or through increasing insecurity for others," Shoigu said.