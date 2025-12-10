Half of Russian instructors in CAR have special military operation experience — commander

BANGUI /CAR/, December 10. /TASS/. Approximately half of the Russian instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) have participated in the special military operation [in Ukraine] and are sharing their experience with their fellow officers, a platoon commander, call sign Zaryadye, told TASS.

"About half of the [Officers Union for International Security] personnel have special military operation experience, and they share this experience, whenever possible, with those who haven't taken part in the special operation," Zaryadye said, adding that the special military operation skills are very helpful in terms of morale and psychological support and in personnel training.

At the same time, he noted, unlike the full-scale combat operations against the Ukrainian armed forces, just pinpoint operations against militants are conducted in the Central African Republic. Another CAR feature is the region’s hot, humid climate. Zaryadye noted that during operations, servicemen sometimes have to walk up to 50 km on foot in the heat.

During breaks, instructors hone their skills at a training range. Firearms training, special tactical training, mine-explosive training, and UAV operation training are held weekly.