Vaccination brings monkeypox situation under control in Central African Republic

BANGUI, December 10. /TASS/. Vaccination has helped to control the spread of monkeypox in the Central African Republic (CAR), President Faustin-Archange Touadera told the National Assembly.

"In 2024, our country, like other countries in the subregion, faced a new epidemic - monkeypox. 1,024 suspicious cases, 59 laboratory-confirmed cases and six deaths were reported in nine sanitary districts, including Bangui. To date, the epidemic is under control thanks to the vaccination campaign in 2025, during which 3,395 people from risk groups were vaccinated, including 2,910 health workers," Touadera said.

On October 31, the World Health Organization said that the monkeypox virus, also called mpox, continues to spread actively in 17 African countries.

According to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease has claimed the lives of 1,129 people during the outbreak in Africa. The total number of infected stands at 38,878.

Mpox is a viral disease that occurs mainly in remote areas in central and western Africa near tropical forests. The first case of transmission of this disease from an animal to a human was registered in 1970 in Congo.

On September 5, the WHO declared that monkeypox was no longer a global emergency.