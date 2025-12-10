Arrival of Western-funded NGOs herald color revolutions — Russian security official

HANOI, December 10. /TASS/. What usually heralds color revolutions is the arrival of Western-funded non-governmental organizations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"This has already become a routine to a certain extent but it shouldn’t be. I’m talking about color revolutions. We keep saying that we now know and understand what precedes such revolutions. It’s the arrival of various non-governmental organizations — NGOs — that are funded by the West," he told reporters.

According to Shoigu, other factors "unfoundedly, include increasing information accessibility." "And, of course, more and more experts, countries, and governments are coming to realize that this issue requires constant attention," the Russian Security Council secretary noted. "But in any case, recent developments across the world did not take place without active information intervention in the affairs of governments and attempts to influence the youth, especially students," he stressed.