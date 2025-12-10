Putin may drive himself around city when traveling without motorcade — Peskov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, when not traveling in a motorcade, moves around the city in various ways, including by driving, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin explained that he does not always drive around the city "with sirens and flashing lights," and sometimes moves "quietly," without a motorcade — and at such moments, like other city residents, he sees the problems caused by the uncontrolled movement of delivery couriers on electric scooters.

"It varies," Peskov said in response to a question about whether the president actually drives himself in such situations or simply rides in a car for which no traffic restrictions are imposed.

Putin is an experienced driver with more than 50 years behind the wheel. Over the years, he has driven everything from a Zaporozhets — his first car — as well as Zhiguli and Volga models, to the newest products of the Russian automotive industry, including three Lada models (Kalina, Vesta, and Aura) and the Aurus. The president is able to operate not only passenger cars: at the opening of the Crimean Bridge, he drove a KamAZ truck.

As Peskov has previously said, the head of state often drives himself within the grounds of his residences. His passengers periodically include high-ranking foreign guests visiting Russia — the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have all had the opportunity to ride with Putin both at Novo-Ogaryovo in the Moscow Region and at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.