Top Hungarian diplomat slams Kiev’s attacks on tankers as state-supported terrorism

BUDAPEST, December 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on tankers in the Black Sea are acts of state-supported terrorism, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a meeting of energy ministers from the Organization of Turkic States.

"Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba pipeline harmed Hungary and Slovakia — not Russia — yet were praised by EU leaders. It is extremely dangerous," Szijjarto said, according to an X post by Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations.

The top Hungarian diplomat stressed that EU leaders’ justification of attacks on energy facilities was "extremely dangerous" as it could lead to more attacks in the future.

On November 28, the tankers Kairos and Virat, flying the Gambian flag and heading to Russia without cargo, sent distress signals while located 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, from Turkey’s coast in the western Black Sea. A fire broke out in the engine room of the Kairos, while the crew of the Virat reported hull damage. On December 2, a drone attack targeted the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 in the Black Sea, which was carrying a cargo of vegetable oil to Georgia. The ship sustained minor damage to its superstructure, but no one was injured. The attack occurred 80 nautical miles from Turkey’s coast, and the vessel safely reached the Turkish port of Sinop.