Not only Trump in no hurry to lift sanctions on Russia but he increases them — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is in no hurry to lift sanctions on Moscow, but on the contrary, he is imposing additional restrictions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

He pointed out that Trump had blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for "undermining faith in the dollar and pushing BRICS nations to search for alternative payment platforms."

"Biden is certainly not the only one to blame for that, along with sanctions that the current US leader is in no hurry to lift but continues to expand. The [Russian] president has recently spoken about it," Lavrov stressed.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that the search for alternative payment systems "is gaining momentum, and not only within BRICS."