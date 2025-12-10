WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. In its peace plan, the US proposes setting limits on the size of the Ukrainian military while allowing Kiev to maintain auxiliary forces, The Washington Post said, citing sources.

According to the report, Ukrainian negotiators rejected all restrictions during talks in the US. American officials responded that, regardless of the formally declared size of the armed forces, Kiev could still maintain auxiliary units, including the National Guard.

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which triggered discontent in Kiev and among its partners in Europe, who modified it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been revised to take into account Moscow and Kiev’s positions, with only a few controversial issues remaining. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The sides discussed several variants of the plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to continue contacts.

On December 8, Zelensky said that the peace plan’s new version agreed during his meetings with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. According to Zelensky, "the plan was reduced from 28 to 20 points," but no compromise on the territorial issue "has been found so far."