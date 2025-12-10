Ombudswoman slams potential seizure of Russian assets as violation of everyone’s rights

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The confiscation of frozen Russian assets, if it ever takes place, would violate the rights of every Russian citizen, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova told TASS in an interview.

"Every country has a reserve fund, including for very important social expenditure. And we can see that other countries have their eyes set on our assets, people’s assets, therefore violating the rights of every individual, the society and the state," the ombudswoman said.

She described immobilized Russian assets held in foreign banks as "a national treasure, and every Russian citizen’s contribution to this fund, a disaster or calamity fund."

Earlier this month, the European Commission presented its plan for the expropriation of Russia’s sovereign assets blocked in Europe under the guise of a so-called "reparations loan" to Ukraine. The EC proposed using all 210 billion euros in assets blocked in the EU to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027 as it invited Western countries outside the EU to join the initiative.