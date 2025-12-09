Putin to receive Indonesian leader for talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his visiting Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The two leaders are set to discuss "issues of further development of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership, as well as present-day international and regional matters," the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.

Commenting on Subianto’s upcoming visit, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said the Indonesian leader would arrive on a purely working visit to synchronize watches with Putin, "given the deepening cooperation between the two countries."

Subianto paid an official visit to Russia in June when the Russian head of state received him in St. Petersburg. The two presidents also attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

During Subianto’s previous visit, Russia and Indonesia signed a declaration on bilateral strategic partnership - Moscow maintains a similar relationship, too, with Beijing, Pyongyang, and Tehran. In addition, Putin has expressed Russia’s readiness to join offshore projects in Indonesia and expand hydrocarbon supplies to Jakarta.