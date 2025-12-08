Kaspersky Lab reveals patterns from Russia's data-leaked passwords

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. One out of two hundred passwords from data leaks in 2023-2025 ended with "2024," Kaspersky Lab reported after analyzing worldwide leaks. The English word "love" was also common in passwords.

The most frequent combination of digits is 12345. 10% of all leaked passwords contained not just a number, but a number resembling dates—from 1990 to 2025. Among words, aside from "love," frequent choices were country names and first names.

According to the company’s data, the average lifespan of a password is 3.5 to 4 years. Furthermore, more than half (54%) of the passwords found in the 2025 leaks were also identified in earlier data sets that had made their way online.

In a May interview with TASS, Kaspersky Lab’s Chief Expert, Sergey Golovanov, stated that hackers can crack any password consisting of five to seven characters within seconds. "Thousands of years of cracking" would be needed for a 15-character password. According to Golovanov, one of the most popular passwords over the last 20 years is the word "password" and its Russian variations such as p@rol, par0l, and paro1.