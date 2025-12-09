Russia in contact with US, awaiting outcomes of discussions with Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is in constant contact with US officials, awaiting the outcomes of discussions of the US peace plan with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked if Russia and the US had communicated after Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he said: "[Communication] is ongoing, but not connected to these discussions. Discussions now involve [the US and] Kiev."

"We are awaiting the outcomes of these discussions," Peskov added. He specified that consultations continued "at the current level of engagement."

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options of a peace plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to maintain contact.

On December 6, the United States and Ukraine completed three-day talks in Florida. Following the talks, Witkoff and Kushner had a phone call with Zelensky. According to the Axios news website, the talks are geared to find a new approach to settling the territorial issue.