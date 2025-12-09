Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport diverts, cancels dozens of flights

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on the use of airspace remain in effect at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport with 16 flights sent to alternate airfields, and 17 more canceled, the airport said.

"To date, during the period of the "Carpet" signal from 2:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Moscow time, Sheremetyevo Airport has accepted 69 arrival flights and provided departure for 64 flights. 16 flights went to alternate airfields, 17 flights were canceled," it said in a statement.

Flights operated by Russian and foreign airlines for departure and arrival continue to be serviced by agreement.

The airport noted that the situation in the terminals is calm. Representatives of the airport and airlines are working with passengers, who are being served in accordance with Federal Aviation Regulations and established regulations.