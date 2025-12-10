Venezuela grateful to Russia for concern over updated US national security strategy — MFA

CARACAS, December 10. /TASS/. Venezuela expresses gratitude to Russia for its support and concern over the United States’ latest National Security Strategy, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said in a statement on Telegram.

"On behalf of [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro, we express our gratitude and support for the statement issued by the Russian government, through Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, who expressed concern regarding the neocolonial intentions of the North American imperialism manifested through a new national security strategy," Venezuela’s top diplomat wrote.

Commenting on the updated US National Security Strategy on Monday, Zakharova conveyed Moscow’s hope that Washington will stop short of starting a full-scale conflict with Venezuela, which could throw the whole Western hemisphere into chaos. "This is of particular concern against the backdrop of the current tensions around Venezuela, which are being deliberately fueled by Washington," she noted.

Washington has repeatedly leveled unsubstantiated accusations against Caracas, claiming insufficient efforts to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear-powered submarine, and more than 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, the US military has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people.

US media has repeatedly reported that Washington may soon launch strikes against drug cartels’ facilities in Venezuela.