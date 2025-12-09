Russia prefers to achieve special op goals diplomatically — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue its special military operation in Ukraine to attain its goals, but would much rather reach them by diplomatic means, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The question is whether this is done militarily or diplomatically. We reiterate again that we prefer the latter. However, we see no serious conditions for that because of the subversive activities of European hawks," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian crisis.

The Russian diplomat warned that a potential armed conflict between Russia and European countries that "they are so desperately seeking will unlikely be local" and will risk "the future of the whole world."

He thanked American representatives for trying to bring "this clear message" home to European countries, which have abandoned the ideals of peace and cooperation.