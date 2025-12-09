MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian power grid may shut down in the next few months following targeted strikes by Russian troops. Power outages in Kiev will also impact the logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces in the special military operation zone, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"It's possible that in a few months it (Kiev’s power grid - TASS) will cease to exist altogether. This will greatly affect primarily logistics, which will also cease to function. <…> The power grid, which, in principle, generates all its power today for making mines and shells, will cease to exist," he told TASS.

Kiselev believes that for greater success in the zone of the special military operation, Russian troops need to "put out of existence" the Ukrainian railways network, so the Russian Armed Forces keep working in this direction delivering strikes at Ukrainian railway depots.