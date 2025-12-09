Maduro’s days are numbered, says Trump

WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s says are numbered, US President Donald Trump has said.

"His days are numbered," he said in an interview with Politico. However, he refused to answer the question about the United States’ potential ground invasion of this Latin American country.

Washington has accused Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has authorized CIA covert operations in Venezuela. The US media have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon strike Venezuela. On November 27, Trump said that Washington would very soon begin to fight drug trafficking from Venezuela on land, but did not elaborate.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 29, citing its sources, that Trump had held a phone call with Maduro to warn him about the potential use of force in case he refuses to leave the country voluntarily. On November 30, the US president confirmed that he had talked to Maduro over the phone.