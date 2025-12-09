West increases military presence in Arctic, Russian Navy chief warns

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. Western countries are enhancing their military presence in the Arctic, stepping up attempts to hinder Russia’s economic activities in the region, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"As for the military and political situation in the region, conflict potential is growing amid intensified competition between the leading countries for access to the Arctic Ocean’s resources and control over crucial sea and air communications. The main factors impacting the situation include a rise in foreign military presence in the region in general, the collective West’s attempts to increase efforts to hinder Russia’s economic activities in the Arctic, and their unwillingness to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Northern Sea Route," he pointed out, addressing an international forum dubbed Arctic: Present and Future.

Moiseyev noted that the updated Arctic strategies of NATO member states were clearly directed against Russia. "Russia’s defensive policy and protection of national sovereignty in the Arctic are described as the main threat to stability and security in the region. Meanwhile, in fact, the current doctrines of the United States, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, and France are aimed at ensuring continued militarization, expanding military infrastructure, and scaling up military drills aimed at preparing and carrying out offensive operations," he added.