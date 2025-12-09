{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Zelensky admits that Ukraine cannot take Crimea back from Russia

"We don’t have enough support for this", also noted Vladimir Zelensky

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that Ukraine lacks strength and support to be able to take Crimea back from Russia.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Politico earlier that during his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in France back in 2019, Zelensky said that he wanted two things - "Crimea back" and NATO membership.

"As for Crimea, we don’t have enough strength to return <…> the Crimean Peninsula. Maybe I said this during the first meeting [with Putin]. I think I was right. To be frank, we don’t have enough strength for this. We don’t have enough support for this. But I said this at the first meeting. I think I can repeat this at the last meeting with Putin," he said in an audio posted by the Novosti. Live media outlet on its Telegram channel.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine) leaders held seven-hour closed-door talks in Paris in 2019. Putin and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting on the summit’s sidelines. After about an hour-long meeting with the participation of the two countries’ delegations, they spoke one-on-one for about ten minutes. This was their only personal meeting.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

UkraineVladimir Zelensky
Spain suspends investigation into death of defector from Russia over lack of suspects
The investigative actions did not allow to initiate a case against a specific person

Russian market ends session with mixed performance across leading indices
The MOEX index fell by 0.09% in the main trading session, closing at 2,702.72 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.51% to 1,108.49 points

Battlegroup West’s assault units enter Krasny Liman in LPR — chief of General Staff
Three settlement in Kharkov Region liberated by Russian forces in November

Russia-West conflict may either ease or intensify — Valdai report
Valdai Club Program Director Ivan Timofeyev authored an extensive analytical report on the Russian initiative for a new security architecture in Eurasia, titled "Eurasian Security Architecture: Genesis, Principles, and Potential Development Paths"

Russian troops liberate Ostapovskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported

Fire at Novosibirsk college extinguished after affecting 700 sq m
Firefighters are continuing to spray the building

Kiev is luring foreigners into trenches, Ukrainians are hard to come by — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, this strategy is driven by the increasing difficulty Ukraine faces in mobilizing its own citizens

Zelensky says ready to hold elections in Ukraine
However, he said that legislative changes and security measures are needed to hold elections so that military personnel can also vote

US refuses to discuss resumption of direct air service with Russia — ambassador Darchiev
"The State Department strongly refuses to discuss the return of six de facto confiscated items of diplomatic property, privately owned by the Russian Federation," the diplomat said

Several rounds fired at military airdrome in western Damascus — TV
According to preliminary data, several rounds were fired by unidentified militants at the Mezzeh military airdrome in the city’s outskirts

Russia seeks to put end to Ukraine's war against its own people with special op — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that those who did not accept the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine were met with armed resistance from authorities

Boomerang FPV drone’s capabilities equivalent to those of 10 ordinary ones
Russian forces utilize the Boomerang to disable Ukrainian armored vehicles attempting counterattacks

Russian troops take major defense center of Ukrainian army — military source
The Ukrainian army lost a company of personnel and over 10 pieces of military equipment in the battle for Ostapovskoye

Liberation of Konstantinovka by Russian troops to affect whole military operation — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, Konstantinovka is currently one of the most difficult areas in the zone of the special military operation

Zelensky says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday
According to Zelensky, work is underway on three documents

Former US President Obama forced Ukrainian authorities to give up Crimea — Trump
The US leader called the peninsula "massive and beautiful"

Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, shut hatches
The descent module is expected to land 146 km southeast of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 5:04 a.m. GMT

Italy considers use of frozen Russian assets risky for Europe — minister
"None of the proposals under discussion guarantee compliance with international law," Italy's EU Affairs Minister Tommaso Foti said

Putin extends authorization for foreigners to pay for gas not only with Gazprombank
The new authorization will be in effect until April 1, 2026

Silver price hits all-time high exceeding $60 per troy ounce
By 6:37 p.m. Moscow time, the price of silver had accelerated to $60.475 per ounce

OPEC+ states’ output in Sept. 333,000 bpd lower than planned considering voluntary cuts
Meanwhile, some countries still exceeded their production commitments under the OPEC+ deal

Ukrainian elections, Russia’s negotiating position, Europe decaying: Trump's statements
The US leader stated that Russia is in a more advantageous negotiating position than Ukraine

Ukrainian military brings tanks, artillery, mercenaries to Kharkov Region — official
Reports indicate the presence of mercenaries from Poland, Georgia, and various Latin American nations, according to the press service of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kharkov Region

GAC not planning to leave Russian market — company
GAC continues operations as usual and performs all the current obligations, the press service informed

Kaspersky Lab reveals patterns from Russia's data-leaked passwords
According to the company’s data, the average lifespan of a password is 3.5 to 4 years

An-22 aircraft crashes in Ivanovo Region — emergency services
According to the source, seven people were on board

Conflict in Ukraine unlikely to escalate into WW3 — Trump
According to the US president, the Ukrainian conflict is "a big problem for Europe," which "they’re not handling well"

Shoigu calls Russia's recently deceased North Korea envoy true patriot
According to the Secretary of the Security Council, Matsegora's caring attitude to the cause "and selfless service to the Motherland largely predetermined the consistent strengthening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK"

Trump hopes to clinch peace deal on Ukraine by Christmas — Financial Times
The story says Zelensky replied that he needed to consult with his allies in Europe first

Russia says only Ukrainian air defense damages civilian objects in Ukraine
Vasily Nebenzya also said the majority of Ukrainians do not want to fight for a government he claimed they don't support

Overwhelming majority of companies redomiciles from Cyprus — First Deputy Minister
The threat of blockade from certain European countries for the Kaliningrad Region, where one of such regions is located, has not affected the redomiciliation

Russia in contact with US, awaiting outcomes of discussions with Kiev — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov specified that consultations continued "at the current level of engagement"

Lukashenko extends visa-free regime for 38 European countries to 2026
It said the conditions for visa-free entry remain unchanged

Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk, battle of Dimitrov: Statements by Russia’s top brass
The Russian Armed Forces taking control of Krasnoarmeysk marked a crucial stage in the operation to liberate the entire Donbass, Valery Gerasimov said

New theft scheme, concern in Zelensky's circle: statements by Russia’s SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Vladimir Zelensky's entourage fears that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will hurt their pocketbook

Hungarian foreign minister rips EC president von der Leyen's leadership
According to Peter Szijjarto, under her leadership, Europe became a much less safe and much less competitive place than it used to be

Zelensky's statement about readiness for polls bluff, manipulation of rules — envoy
He sets obviously unacceptable conditions, noted Rodion Miroshnik

EU eyes seizing Russian money due to depletion of national resources — economist
"The goal is not simply to ‘take money away,’ but rather to establish a sustainable financial flow for Ukraine", said Nikolay Gapenko

Development plans for Russia’s Arctic Zone must be drafted through 2050
Andrey Chibis added that a project of such magnitude could be administered by the newly created Arctic Development Corporation, established on the basis of the existing Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, or by a joint corporation formed by Rosatom and VEB.RF

Putin asks human rights activist to send her proposals for pardons
At a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Merkachyova put forward several initiatives on how to develop the jury trial

Russia to become world leader in unmanned systems development by 2030 — expert
According to Konstantin Yashin, this issue is getting significant attention from the government, and personally from Russian President Vladimir Putin

Trump may exclude Zelensky from talks on Ukraine — US radio host
Steve Gill noted that many in Trump’s inner circle "are questioning whether Zelensky has either the power or the desire to actually end the conflict"

US plans to cut aid to Kiev after last installments of G7 loan
Along with Japan, the US rejected the European Union’s offer to join its plan to use frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine

UK imposes sanctions against philosopher Alexander Dugin, the Rybar think tank
In addition, restrictions were imposed on the Foundation for the Protection and Support of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad

Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate for December 10 to 76.81 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 28 kopecks, to 89.4267 rubles

Gaza authorities record over 730 cases of Israel violating ceasefire
The Gaza Strip authorities also accused Israel of "rude and systematic" violations of the agreements reached, as well as of international humanitarian law

Favorable conditions for business have created in Russian Far East — PM
Gross regional product has increased by more than one quarter, and the volume of private investment has reached roughly 5.5 trillion rubles, Mikhail Mishustin said

AI is double-edged sword — Putin
"This is an important and very difficult issue," the Russian leader said

Zelensky tries to drown sensible settlement proposals in stream of nonsense — envoy
The change in the format of Vladimir Zelensky's interaction with press is also due to his nervousness because of the tough position of the United States, noted Rodion Miroshnik

Liberating Novodanilovka, Russian troops secure southwestern flank — expert
"After the liberation of Malaya Tokmachka, the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Orekhov area was another logical step for our servicemen, since it threatened the southwestern flank of our advancing troops," Andrey Marochko said

Rapid easing of monetary policy may threaten 4% inflation target in 2026 — Bank of Russia
According to the regulator’s analysts, rising inflation expectations also indicate the need to maintain tight monetary conditions for an extended period

Russia to build 2 Lider-class nuclear-powered destroyers by end of 2020s — source
The source noted that Lider-class destroyers will have the capacity to carry over 100 Zirkon, Kalibr, or Oniks missiles

UN court accepts Russia’s lawsuit against Ukraine, gives Kiev one year to answer
Russia can submit its objections by December 7, 2027

Over 1,000 Ukrainian nationals deported from Poland in 2025 — interior minister
According to Marcin Kierwinski, next week the government will submit to parliament an amended bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens after its previous version was vetoed by President Karol Nawrocki

Tony Blair not to join Gaza 'Peace Board' due to Arab countries' stance — media
According to the newspaper, Tony Blair’s candidacy was rejected by several Arab and Muslim states because of his active support for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003

Countdown for Zelensky regime has begun — senior Russian MP
Trump’s patience is wearing, said Leonid Slutsky

Putin to award Heroes of Russia with Gold Star medals today
The ceremony will be held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace

Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $186 mln with settlements on December 8
The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 9 bln rubles with settlements on December 5, 2025

German chancellor, other European leaders urge Zelensky to reject US peace plan — WSJ
The Europeans insisted on outlining clear security guarantees in the US peace plan, aimed at preventing an alleged resumption of Moscow’s confrontation with Kiev

Hungary, Russia to hinder actions of opponents of peace in Ukraine — Szijjarto
The minister expressed hope that the restoration of peace in Ukraine would lead to the lifting of sanctions

Russia's Petr Yan rises to 6th place in latest UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings
Last weekend, Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili from Georgia for the bantamweight title by unanimous decision


Minsk has Moscow's support on nuclear weapons deployment — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader announced earlier that Russia’s Oreshnik missile system, which will enter combat duty in Belarus in December, will be moving throughout the republic

Russia’s new Armata tank gets new-generation reactive armour
The Armata tank’s armour ensures protection against all modern tank shells, anti-tank guided missiles and grenade launchers with the calibre of 100 to 150 mm


RDIF CEO gives tips on how to make Europe great again
"To resolve EU-made problems: uncontrolled migration, rising crime, de-industrialization, punishing energy prices, accelerating economic decline and ubiqutious censorship," Kirill Dmitriev said

Benin coup attempt aimed to undermine regional stability, Russian expert says
Alexander Ivanov also highlighted France’s role, saying it is particularly noteworthy as the country seeks to maintain its influence in Africa

Euroclear could lose 16 bln euros held in Russia if Russian assets confiscated in EU
"If the EU's decision is interpreted as a confiscation of Russian assets, this will make Euroclear and its clients investing in Russia vulnerable to legal action and asset seizure," Guillaume Eliet said

More sabotage, Western patronage: what is known about terrorist acts prevented by Russia
Twenty-four criminals and their accomplices have been neutralized and over 2,000 have been detained through the coordinated efforts of security agencies since the beginning of the year

Russia, India seek ways to counter US hegemony — Chinese expert
An expert at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai Zheng Runyu noted that high-level diplomacy between Russia and India demonstrates efforts by major powers to foster a multipolar world order

Russia moves forward with production of series of cancer vaccines
The vaccine is meant for adult patients with inoperable or metastatic melanoma

Adversaries of Russia, Iran, China try to undermine their cooperation — MP
Iranian parliament member Ebrahim Azizi also emphasized that Russia and Iran should cooperate to protect peace and security in their common region

US congressmen to vote on $17.6 bln aid for Israel without addressing funds to Ukraine
The US House of Representatives plans to vote on the bill next week, the chamber’s speaker Mike Johnson said

Taking Novodanilovka Russian troops move closer to Orekhov — defense source
Success in Novodanilovka was achieved thanks to a proven tactic: first, reconnaissance identifies weak points in the defense, then artillery and precision weapons deliver strikes, after which the infantry takes up positions, the source said

Russia can receive unlimited number of Indian specialists — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov confirmed that the labor mobility agreement was signed during the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport diverts, cancels dozens of flights
Flights operated by Russian and foreign airlines for departure and arrival continue to be serviced by agreement

Angara-1.2 rocket orbits Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites
A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and their onboard systems are functioning normally

No progress on Trump’s peace plan possible until Israel stops violating ceasefire — Hamas
Hossan Badran also recalled that under the agreements, Israel was supposed to reopen the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip or increase humanitarian deliveries to the enclave

One dead, 260 wounded at Damascus rally marking one year since fall of Assad regime
The ministry stated that "rescue teams provided medical assistance to 247 people at the scene, while 18 others were taken to the hospital"

Launch pad for Angara rockets put into operation
Further to the launch table, 37 other facilities were put into operation as part of Angara launch site construction

Russian economy on brink of recession — economic development minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted that figures point to slowdown

Maduro’s days are numbered, says Trump
The US president refused to answer the question about Washington’s potential ground invasion of this Latin American country

Netanyahu says his regular contacts with Putin are in Israel’s interests
The United States, India, Germany, and Russia are the four powers Israel has bolstered ties with in the past two years, the Israeli prime minister added

Annual inflation in Russia slows down, all factors point to decline in 2026 — Central Bank
"At the same time, the persistent components of consumer-price growth remain elevated and so far, show no pronounced tendency toward decline," the regulator’s analysts noted

US, European leaders’ Statements on Arctic expose their Russophobia — Russian Navy chief
Key political statements emphasize the increasing pace of the Arctic’s militarization and preparations for a potential military confrontation in the region under the pretext of ‘protecting against threats from Russia and China,’ Alexander Moiseyev said

US reporter Christopher Helali added to on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
Christopher Helali has been accused of "encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine and "dissemination of Russian propaganda"

Fix Price to start opening stores in Serbia in early 2026
A company’s office is already working in the country

'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities

Russia prefers to achieve special op goals diplomatically — diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia sees no serious conditions for that because of the subversive activities of European hawks
