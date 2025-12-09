Gas pipelines, unified preferential regime to attract $169.0 bln to Far East

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The construction of the Power of Siberia-2 and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok trunk gas pipelines, the introduction of a unified preferential regime across the Russian Far East, and prioritizing domestic processing of oil and gas will make it possible to attract more than 13 trillion rubles ($169.0 bln) into the region’s economy by 2036, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"Many major projects have already been identified: gas-chemical complexes in the Amur Region and on Sakhalin, new metallurgical capacities, production of vegetable oils, fish processing, amino acids. Three conditions are required for their implementation: the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok trunk gas pipelines, prioritizing domestic processing of oil and gas, and the introduction of a unified preferential regime across the entire Far East. These measures will attract more than 13 trillion rubles in investment and form a new industrial base for the region," Trutnev said during a strategic session on the Strategy for the Socioeconomic Development of the Far East through 2030 with projections to 2036.

He noted that the Far East cannot remain a raw-material appendage. "We need to increase the depth of processing and expand the production of finished goods in gas chemistry, metallurgy, and agriculture. By 2036, output in these sectors should grow more than fivefold — to 1.8 trillion rubles. This fundamentally changes the structure of the region’s economy," he added.