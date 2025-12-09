No progress on Trump’s peace plan possible until Israel stops violating ceasefire — Hamas

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza will not work until Israel ceases violating the ceasefire, senior Hamas official Hossan Badran said.

The second phase of Trump’s plan cannot begin as long as Israel "continues violating the agreement and evading its commitments," he told the France-Presse news agency. He also recalled that under the agreements, Israel was supposed to reopen the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip or increase humanitarian deliveries to the enclave but did not do this.

According to Badran, Hamas has already called for pressing Israel to compel it to honor the ceasefire terms.

According to Gaza’s government media office, Israel has violated the ceasefire 738 times since it came in force.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas continues holding one more body.

According to the Axios news portal, US President Donald Trump plans to announce the beginning of the implementation of phase two of his peace plan for Gaza before December 25. Phase two envisaged the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures.