Trump hopes to clinch peace deal on Ukraine by Christmas — Financial Times

LONDON, December 9. /TASS/. Representatives of US President Donald Trump have given "days" to Vladimir Zelensky to provide an answer to the peace plan proposed by Washington to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported quoting unnamed officials.

According to them, Zelensky informed European leaders that special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner pressured him to make a quick decision during a September 6 telephone conversation. An official familiar with the deadlines that Washington has set for Kiev said that Trump hopes that the deal will be agreed "by Christmas."

The story says Zelensky replied that he needed to consult with his allies in Europe first. One of the western officials described the Ukrainian side as being "stuck between demands on territory they can’t accept and a US side they can’t reject."

On the US plan and Kiev's position

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Russian leader’s Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

The three-day talks between the United States and Ukraine ended in Florida on Saturday after which Witkoff and Kushner talked with Zelensky over the phone. According to the Axios portal, the United States is trying to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues.

Zelensky said on Monday that a new version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. He said that "the plan has been reduced from 28 points to 20," while a compromise on territories "has not yet been found.".