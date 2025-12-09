AI is double-edged sword — Putin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes the potential of Artificial Intelligence, but warned of its dangers too.

"This is an important and very difficult issue," he said at a meeting of the human rights council, commenting on Kribrum CEO Igor Ashmanov’s remarks that AI regulation is still lacking. "It is becoming evident even for those who are far from these problems that something should be done, but no one knows exactly what to do," Putin noted.

"Because not using these instruments would mean losing everything we care about," he said, referring to the use of big data and similar things. "But at the same time, if we use it thoughtlessly, it will also end up in the loss of everything we value."