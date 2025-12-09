Russia’s new Svarog digital drone put into operation in special military operation zone

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s troops have put into operation in the special military operation zone a new version of the Svarog 4T Lite V2.0 cargo drone, which has a digital communication system and is similar to the Mavic, an official of the Frobotics Advanced Engineering Center told TASS.

"A new version of the Svarog 4T Lite V2.0 with a digital communication system is already in use in the zone of the special military operation. It's a load lifting equivalent of the Mavic drone, which is used by most reconnaissance crews. The Mavic crews, in addition to airdropping, perform water and food delivery tasks. Mavic drones work using a digital communication control system and are easy to operate – a crew can be trained in 2-3 days. Demand for such drones has been growing since the start of the Kursk Region liberation operation. We've received many requests because, other than the Mavic, we don't have any digitally controlled cargo drones. However, they can carry a 500-gram payload maximum, as their engines overheat and quickly fail with a heavier load," the company said.

According to the Frobotics official, the digital communication system allows the drone to stabilize, hover, and fly route missions autonomously. "The military tasked us with developing a digital drone that would be capable of hovering over a target and operating through a communications amplifier, ensuring stable operation in electronic warfare environment," he added.

According to the source, Russian specialists have developed a hybrid device. "Our designers have created a hybrid drone based on the engine-propeller unit of a 10-inch FPV drone that allows it to lift up to 3 kg and operate stably without overloading. As it gets dark early this time of year, the latest version of the device is equipped with a thermal imager and is capable of effectively performing missions both day and night," the Frobotics expert said.

The Svarog 4T Lite V2.0 drone has an operating range of up to 15 km.