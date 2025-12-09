MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Independent US journalist, human rights activist and American Communist Party member Christopher Helali has been included in the database of the Ukrainian website Mirotvorets (Peacemaker), according to the updated database.

He has been accused of "encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine and "dissemination of Russian propaganda."

Earlier, Helali stated in an interview with TASS that the special military operation serves as a source for the West to create fakes, the main one being that Russia allegedly strikes civilians and civilian infrastructure, which does not correspond to reality at all.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.