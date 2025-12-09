Liberating Novodanilovka, Russian troops secure southwestern flank — expert

LUGANSK, December 9. /TASS/. The liberation of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region has secured the southwestern flank of Russian troops operating in the Orekhov area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"After the liberation of Malaya Tokmachka [on November 16], the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Orekhov area was another logical step for our servicemen, since it threatened the southwestern flank of our advancing troops. And now this threat has essentially been neutralized," he said.

On December 8, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region. "The importance of Novodanilovka is determined by its unique geography. Actually, a southern suburb of Orekhovo, the village is only a short distance from the city outskirts. Its taking allows us to secure the approaches to the city, create a bridgehead for further operations, and move the line of contact very close to the enemy’s critical facility," a ministry spokesman said.