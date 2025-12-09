Pope Leo says doesn’t know when he could visit Ukraine

ROME, December 10. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV told visiting Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday evening he would hopefully visit Ukraine one day.

"I hope so, though I don’t know when. One must also be realistic in these matters," the pontiff said in response to a reporters’ question about Zelensky’s invitation to visit Ukraine following a meeting in Castel Gandolfo.

The Pope recalled that the Holy See had proposed itself as a venue for negotiations, a proposal that "has not been accepted for now but remains an available offer," ANSA news agency quoted him as saying.

Commenting on his conversation with Zelensky, Pope Leo also said he had discussed how the Roman Catholic Church could help Ukraine, especially in humanitarian issues.