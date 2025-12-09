Launch pad for Angara rockets put into operation

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The launch pad for the Angara heavy launch vehicles was put into operation at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the Russian state corporation Roscosmos said.

"The launch pad for Angara family heavy class launch vehicles was commissioned at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The relevant authorization was obtained by the administration of the Vostochny Cosmodrome on December 8," the company said.

The launch pad area is slightly above 45,000 square meters. It is currently one of the most modern and automated globally.

Further to the launch table, 37 other facilities were put into operation as part of Angara launch site construction. They comprise the command post, oxygen and nitrogen storage, escape tunnels, and others.

All the technological achievements of recent decades were addressed in design and construction of the launch pad for Angara launch vehicles. The design anticipates an opportunity of parallel construction, operation and tests of process equipment.

"In total, 70% of structures have already been commissioned within the framework of Angara launch site construction. Remaining auxiliary facilities are scheduled for delivery by the end of March 2026," head of the Administration of the Vostochny Cosmodrome Nikolay Novikov said.