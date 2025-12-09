Zelensky admits no chance of Ukraine joining NATO

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Ukraine does not stand a chance of joining the North Atlantic Alliance for the time being.

"We are realists. We truly want to join NATO - that's fair. But we know for sure that neither the US nor several other countries see Ukraine in the alliance yet. And Russia, of course, will never see us there," Ukrainian news website Strana quoted Zelensky as saying.

He also reiterated his readiness to hold elections in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, a vote could be prepared in the next 60 to 90 days. Earlier, head of Ukraine’s Central Election Commission Oleg Didenko said that it would take more than three months to organize elections after a cessation of hostilities.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, called Zelensky’s remark about holding an election a bluff and a manipulation of the rules in an interview with TASS.