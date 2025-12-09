MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian troops continue inspecting residential quarters in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic; over 200 people have been evacuated to safe areas, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov said while inspecting the execution of combat missions by Battlegroup Center.

He also announced that the Russian Army had liberated the southern part of Dimitrov, including over 30% of the city’s buildings.

TASS has gathered key facts about the situation.

Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk

- The Russian Armed Forces taking control of Krasnoarmeysk marked a crucial stage in the operation to liberate the entire Donbass, with troops acting properly and bravely, Gerasimov said.

- He also said that the Russian Army had liberated the settlements of Rovnoye, Rog, and Gnatovka east of Krasnoarmeysk.

- Gerasimov added that Russian forces were inspecting residential quarters in Krasnoarmeysk and had already evacuated over 200 people to safe areas.

Fighting for Dimitrov

- Now that Krasnoarmeysk has been liberated, Battlegroup Center’s main mission is to eliminate the Ukrainian forces encircled near Dimitrov, Gerasimov stated.

- He said that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated the southern part of Dimitrov, where over 30% of the city’s buildings remain.

Progress of special military operation

- Russia’s joint group of forces continues to advance in almost all areas of the special military operation, Gerasimov emphasized.