Europe fears that Trump may blame it, Kiev for hampering Ukraine peace deal — TV

NEW YORK, December 10. /TASS/. European capitals fear that US President Donald Trump may lay the blame for the ongoing Ukraine conflict on them and Kiev, CNN reported.

The fear among European officials is that the US leader is growing so impatient with the lack of progress in peace talks that he may walk away from the negotiations process, "assigning blame to Ukraine and Europe for standing in the way" of a peace deal, according to the US television channel.

A senior US official told CNN that the situation is challenging for Ukraine which "is incrementally losing strategic ground in the east."

The Financial Times reported earlier, citing officials, that Trump’s representatives have given Zelensky "days" to respond to the US peace plan for Ukraine.