Russia, China conduct air patrol in Asia-Pacific Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conducted an air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The air patrol was not directed against third countries, the ministry stressed.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. <…> The event was carried out as part of implementing the military cooperation plan for 2025 and is not directed against third countries," the ministry said.

The aviation group, consisting of Russian Aerospace Forces strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS and PLA Air Force Xi'an H-6k strategic bombers, carried out an air patrol over the waters of the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western part of the Pacific Ocean. The joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft lasted about eight hours.