Investments from Russia to Georgia double in Q3

TBILISI, December 9. /TASS/. Direct investments from Russia to Georgia’s economy amounted to $17.5 mln in Q3 2025, which is two times higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of the republic.

Total volume of direct foreign investments in Georgia amounted to $533.2 mln in the reporting period, up two-fold year-on-year, with the United States having become the largest investor ($93.5 mln), followed by Spain ($72.1 mln), Turkey ($70 mln), Azerbaijan ($56.7 mln), and Malta ($50.4 mln).

In 2024, Russian investments in the republic reached $71.4 mln. This year they equaled $17.2 mln in Q1, and $22.1 mln in Q2.

The largest portion of funds was invested in the real estate sector ($91.7 mln), transport ($79.8 mln), and water supply ($71.5 mln) in Q3. The total volume of investments increased primarily due to the growth of investors' debt obligations, which increased by $372.7 mln in the period.