MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's statement about his readiness to hold elections is an arrogant bluff and manipulation of the rules, because he sets obviously unacceptable conditions, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik.

Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready to hold elections, but added that legislative changes and security were needed to ensure that military personnel could also vote. He asked the deputies to prepare "legislative changes," and the United States and Europe to ensure the safety of their implementation.

"Arrogant bluff and rule-rigging is the traditional style of the Ukrainian comedian. If Zelensky had been ready for the elections, he would have gone to them within the time limit set by law more than a year and a half ago, rather than remaining in power as a usurper and illegitimate leader. Traditionally, Zelensky's statement about his willingness to do something contains obviously unacceptable conditions for its implementation. In this case, it is a call for European partners-accomplices to ensure security in a way that is obviously unacceptable to Russia, such as the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine or something similar. Well, we ask the parliamentarians to distort the electoral legislation so that the elections look like the elections of the current head of a concentration camp without alternatives and ignoring democratic principles," the diplomat told TASS in an interview.