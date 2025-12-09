MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The liberation of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region has allowed Russian troops to move closer to the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, a Russian defense source told TASS.

On December 8, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region. "The importance of Novodanilovka is determined by its unique geography. Actually, a southern suburb of Orekhovo, the village is only a short distance from the city outskirts. Its taking allows us to secure the approaches to the city, create a bridgehead for further operations, and move the line of contact very close to the enemy’s critical facility," the defense official said.

Success in Novodanilovka was achieved thanks to a proven tactic: first, reconnaissance identifies weak points in the defense, then artillery and precision weapons deliver strikes, after which the infantry takes up positions, the source said.

The security official emphasized the important strategic role of liberating Novodanilovka. "The Ukrainian command is now forced to consider a new threat from the south and urgently restructure Orekhovo’s defense system. A likely scenario is for Russian troops is to consolidate their positions at the taken locations and prepare for the next stage of the offensive," he said, specifying that an attack on Orekhovo itself could be staged after achieving success in other areas, followed by a pincer movement.

"Taking Novodanilovka is an important, but intermediate stage in the fight for a key stronghold. Further success must be consolidated and developed, and this will require time, resources, and constant adaptation to enemy actions. Then the consequences, both for us and for the Ukrainian armed forces, will become much more visible on maps of any scale," the source added.