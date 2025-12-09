Far East needs new 12.8 GW in generating capacity to eliminate energy deficit

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A total of 12.8 GW of generating capacity must be built in the Russian Far East to eliminate the regional electricity shortage, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"The first thing that must be done in terms of infrastructure is to eliminate the generation deficit. We need to build 12.8 GW of generating capacity," Trutnev said during a strategic session on the Strategy for the Socioeconomic Development of the Far East through 2030 with projections to 2036.

The deputy prime minister also noted that the level of gasification in the region must be increased to 50% by 2030 and to 60% by 2036. According to him, expanding gas supply will make it possible to introduce new economic capacities and create the conditions needed for processing industries.