Putin asks human rights activist to send her proposals for pardons

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked human rights activist Yeva Merkachyova to send her proposals to the Kremlin for "a New Year's pardon."

At a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Merkachyova put forward several initiatives on how to develop the jury trial, as well as pardons on the occasion of the New Year.

"Give us your proposals. Including proposals for pardons, please. Ok? Just make it out and hand it over," Putin said.