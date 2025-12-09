MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. During her time as the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen has damaged Europe more than anyone else, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Russia Today.

"When it comes to Madam von der Leyen, I think that she caused so much harm to Europe that very few others [did]. Under her leadership, Europe became a much less safe place than it used to be, a much less competitive place. And, you know, the corruption in Brussels is an explanation why Brussels has not raised the issue of the corruption in Kiev," he noted.

Szijjarto recalled that former European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders has been under investigation for alleged money laundering and former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, along with former Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino have been detained on suspicion of large-scale fraud. "The way Madame von der leyen has destructed European competitiveness, the European peace and the important role of Europe in global politics and global economy is really exceptional. The harm she caused to Europe is tremendous," he concluded.