MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The threat of another world war has receded thanks to the policy course being pursued by US President Donald Trump, according to Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev.

"And true that World War 3 was, is, and will be avoided because of President Trump and his team," Dmitriev, who is also the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote on his page on X.

In his post, the RDIF CEO also thanked the US leader for clarity on Russia "having a stronger negotiating position than Ukraine to resolve the conflict.".