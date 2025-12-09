MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The change in the format of Vladimir Zelensky's interaction with press is due to his nervousness because of the tough position of the United States and the wish to fill the information space so that rational proposals for a peaceful settlement are drowned in information noise, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The stakes are high, the entire information space needs to be cleared up quickly so that there is no room for common sense. So that any settlement proposal is drowned in a stream of nonsense from Zelensky," the diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

Zelensky has been holding a so-called virtual press conference for the second day, answering journalists' questions with voice messages in messengers. UNIAN news agency reported that a new session is scheduled for Wednesday. Over the past two days, Zelensky has made several high-profile statements, including on the need for $15 billion to purchase weapons under the PURL program in 2026 and a "reparation loan" under which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to withdraw all 210 billion euros of assets of Russian central bank blocked in Europe.

He also said that he was ready for an "energy truce" and elections in Ukraine, but the first was "if Russia agrees," and the second was if the deputies change Ukrainian legislation, and the United States and Europe ensure the safety of voting.

Miroshnik called the statement about the elections an arrogant bluff and a manipulation of the rules, because Zelensky sets obviously unacceptable conditions.