Putin signs annual decree to call up reservists for military training

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to call up reservists for military training in 2026.

In line with the document, reservists are to be called up for "military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, National Guard of the Russian Federation, military rescue units of the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, state security agencies and bodies of the Federal Security Service."

The Russian government and regional authorities are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the call-up of citizens for military training and the conduct of these training sessions. The decree is effective as of the day of its publication.

The training of Russian reservists is a routine activity conducted annually. The decree on the call-up of reserve servicemen for training is signed by the Russian president. On the basis of the decree of the head of state, the mobilization department of the Defense Ministry prepares a corresponding directive to the military enlistment centers in regions. After that the distribution of summonses to reservists begins.