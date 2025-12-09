Watchdog group accuses FIFA chief Infantino of bias, demands probe into Trump award

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. FairSquare, a non-profit organization focusing on issues of democratic governance in sports, has filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, against its President Gianni Infantino for alleged violations of neutrality, and also called for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, The Athletic web portal reported on Tuesday citing its source.

According to the source, the complaint stipulates four alleged violations of neutrality that Infantino committed when talking about US President Trump.

Infantino has on numerous occasions spoken about his close relationship with Trump and praised his policies. The FIFA chief said that the results of the US presidential election must be respected, and expressed confidence that Trump would fulfill all of his election campaign pledges.

FairSquare also requested a probe into the circumstances regarding the decision to establish a FIFA Peace Prize. On December 5, Trump became the first recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize as it was awarded to him during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw.

FIFA revealed the Peace Prize award on November 5. It should be awarded annually to people who, through their unwavering dedication and outstanding deeds, have helped unite people for peace.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.