MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will award Golden Star medals to Heroes of Russia on December 9, the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland.

The ceremony will be held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. More than 200 military and civilian personnel who have demonstrated exceptional courage and heroism have been invited. Among the attendees are Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of Russia, recipients of the Order of St. George, and individuals awarded three or more Orders of Courage.

The tradition of honoring Heroes of the Fatherland was restored in 2013 at the president’s direction. The date has deep historical roots, coinciding with St. George’s Day — a holiday of the Russian Empire celebrated from 1769 to 1917. The revival of this tradition commemorates the feats of ancestors and contemporaries whose deeds and lives exemplify true service to the homeland.